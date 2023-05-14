Pranjal hits ton as Sunrise claim title

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 13

Pranjal Yadav scored 118 runs as Sunrise Cricket Academy defeated Gursagar Cricket Academy by six wickets to win the 1st RP Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, Gursagar Academy lads posted 239 runs in 45 overs. Aksh Rana came up with brilliant 121 runs innings followed by Deevang Kaushik (45) and Aditya Kaushik (19). Adhiraj and Laksh Chawla claimed three wickets each, while Jashan Beniwal and Vimal Singh picked two each for the bowling side.

In reply, Sunrise Academy scored 241 runs at the loss of four wickets in 41.4 overs. While Yadav scored 118 runs, Adhiraj (49), Dipender Kush (37) and Jashan Beniwal (24) were the other notable scorers for the side. Deevang Kaushik claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Rishab Rizvi and Manhar Bawa took one each.

Abhimanyu was declared best batsman, Tanmay Latka best bowler, Aayush Shukla best fielder, Aksh Rana best wicketkeeper, Deevang Kaushik best all-rounder and Adhiraj Man of the Match.