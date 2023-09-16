Pratham stars in Rock Zone win

Chandigarh, September 15
Rock Zone registered a two-run win over Rose Zone in the Men’s U-23 ODI Tournament at Sector 16 cricket stadium.
Batting first, Rock Zone scored 195 runs with the help of Pratham Singh’s unbeaten 98. In reply, Rose Zone could amass 193 runs. Yuvraj Rai (54) and Shivansh Kapoor (49) were its main scorers.
