Pratyaksh, Kamay lead in chess meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Pratyaksh Goel has scored five points to lead the table of the open category at the end of the 5th round of the 33rd Chandigarh State Chess Championship 2023. He is closely followed by Aryan Arora and Vedant Garg with 4½ points each.

Kamay Kumari scored three points to lead the women’s category, followed by Samaira Taneja at 2½ points. The championship is being organised by the Chandigarh Chess Association to select a team of four players in each category to represent Chandigarh in the coming Senior National Chess Championship-2023.