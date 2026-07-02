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Home / Chandigarh / Pre-monsoon showers cause waterlogging in Mohali

Pre-monsoon showers cause waterlogging in Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Children enjoy amid rain in Zirakpur on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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The first pre-monsoon showers left several parts of Mohali waterlogged today. Rainwater accumulated at several locations in Phases 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, and Industrial Area, Phase 8. Waterlogging on Airport Road slowed traffic movement in the morning, leading to snarl-ups at some points. People travelling to work or attending to other important tasks faced difficulty reaching their destinations.

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On Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation Mayor, along with officials, had toured various areas of the city to review the monsoon preparedness. Instructions were issued to the departments concerned to immediately clear the blocked drains. However, the rain exposed the MC’s lack of preparedness.

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Drain work inaugurated

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MLA Kulwant Singh inaugurated the work to lay a pipeline to channel overflow from a village pond in Jhampur gram panchayat.

During the rainy season, the pond often overflows, causing water to enter nearby fields and residential areas. The project is being executed at a cost of Rs 16 lakh.

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