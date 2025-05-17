Pre-placement job fair to be held on May 20

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta has announced that a pre-placement job fair will be organised on May 20 at the Government Industrial Training Institute, Kalka (at Bitna). Krishan Lal Lamba, Chairman of the Kalka Municipal Council, will attend the event as the chief guest.

Advertisement

Principal of the institute, Mandeep Beniwal, said the fair will see the participation of several prominent firms.

The job fair is open to students who have completed Class 12, graduates, ITI pass-outs, and those expected to complete their ITI certification by July 2025.