Pre-quarter round of Chandigarh Gully Cricket Tournament begins

Chandigarh, April 17
Team No. 90 defeated Team No. 87 by seven runs in a pre-quarterfinal match of the Chandigarh Gully Cricket Tournament being organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) in collaboration with the Chandigarh Police.
Batting first, Team No. 90 posted 111/7 and in reply, Team No. 87 posted 104/8. In other matches, Team No. 20 (118/4) defeated Team No. 27 (61 runs) by 57 runs, while Team No. 82 (110/6) outplayed Team No. 74 (101/6) by nine runs.
Team No. 10 (72 all out) faced a 10-wicket defeat against Team No. 15 (76/0), while Team No. 2 (91/4) defeated Team No. 8 (60/9) by 31 runs. Team No. 53 (95/8) also marched ahead by defeating Team No. 59 (65 all out) by 30 runs, and Team No. 50 (67/6) outplayed Team No. 42 (49/8) by 18 runs.
