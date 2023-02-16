Preparations for investors’ meet reviewed

Mohali, February 15
Preparations for the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit-2023, which will be held at the Indian School of Business here on February 23 and 24, were reviewed today.
Industrialists, new age entrepreneurs, foreign missions and dignitaries will attend the event, a platform to showcase Punjab’s success story and attract investors.
Those who reviewed the arrangements were Dilip Kumar, Principal Secretary, Investment Promotion, KK Yadav, CEO, Sonali Giri, Director, Information and Public Relations Department, Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain, IGP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg.
The main focus of the summit will be on the MSME. Besides, agro and food processing, healthcare, plastics and petrochemical, auto and auto components, skill training, new and renewable energy, textile, tourism, IT and startup would be encouraged as these areas had immense potential in the state
The summit would also see an exhibition on the products manufactured in Punjab.
