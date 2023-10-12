Preparations on for Navratri fair

Panchkula, October 11
Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Sushil Sarwan, reviewed the arrangements being made for the Ashwin Navratri fair. It is to be organised here from October 15 to October 23.
He directed the officials concerned to complete all the arrangements at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Chandi Mata Temple and Kali Mata temple, Kalka well before the commencement of navratri.
Sarwan said that devotees from Haryana and other states come in large numbers to pay obeisance at the temple during the fair. Keeping this in view, sufficient number of nakas will be set up at various places to maintain law and order and ensure smooth flow of traffic.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’
Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money
Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77
Before taking over as V-C of the university, he was head of ...