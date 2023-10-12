Preparations on for Navratri fair

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 11

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Sushil Sarwan, reviewed the arrangements being made for the Ashwin Navratri fair. It is to be organised here from October 15 to October 23.

He directed the officials concerned to complete all the arrangements at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Chandi Mata Temple and Kali Mata temple, Kalka well before the commencement of navratri.

Sarwan said that devotees from Haryana and other states come in large numbers to pay obeisance at the temple during the fair. Keeping this in view, sufficient number of nakas will be set up at various places to maintain law and order and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

#Mansa #Panchkula