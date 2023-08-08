Prepare layout of Sector 39 grain market in 10 days: Chandigarh Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

In a significant development, UT Adviser Dharam Pal has instructed the Architecture Department to swiftly address objections and finalise the plan within 10 days for the proposed grain, fruit, and vegetable market in Sector 39. The move is aimed at facilitating the seamless relocation of the market from the congested Sector 26 to the new site.

During a meeting with the Chandigarh State Agricultural Marketing Board, the Adviser issued specific directives to the Architecture Department. He emphasised the need to clear hurdles, allowing for relocation of four gas godowns. Additionally, a portion of temple land has been identified for the construction of shops. To expedite the process, the department is expected to present architectural drawings within 10 days, following which the auction of shop-cum-offices (SCOs) will commence.

The new grain and vegetable market in Sector 39 was conceived way back in 2002 in a bid to tackling chaos in and around Sector 26. In April this year, the Administration decided to auction 92 SCOs on a freehold basis. Each 129 sq yd SCO has a reserve price of Rs 3.7 crore.

The auction will be carried out in accordance with the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, with the reserve price determined on the basis of prevailing collector rates of SCOs in Sector 38. Existing licensees of the Sector 26 market will be given preference, considering that around 170 licensees currently operate there. Of them, 30 are engaged in grain-related activities, while others deal in fruits and vegetables.

Upon the successful allotment of shops in Sector 39, a phased de-notification of the Sector 26 market will take place. However, Sector-26 Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association president Brij Mohan voiced concerns over the auction, saying the department must adhere to the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board (Sale and Transfer of Plots) Rules, 1961.