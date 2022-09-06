Prepare list of accident-prone sites in Panchkula district, says DC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 5

Mahavir Kaushik, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner and chairman of the Road Safety Committee, directed the authorities concerned to prepare a list of accident-prone sites in the district so that necessary safety measures can be initiated. He was addressing a meeting held under the District Road Safety Committee and Safe School Vehicle Policy in the auditorium of the Mini-Secretariat here today.

Kaushik also directed the road construction agencies - Public Works Department, Haryana Urban Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and National Highway Authority - to conduct road safety training of officers concerned.

He said a report in this regard should be submitted to him in the next meeting. He said all departments concerned should get the road safety audit done at the earliest.

Kaushik directed the Police Department to issue challans to overloaded autos and those who violate traffic rules. He said vehicles impounded by the RTA should be parked in the police station of the area concerned and the old workshop of the Haryana Roadways.

The DC directed the RTA Secretary to get the landline number of the RTA office mentioned on school buses so that they could be informed about any laxity by the bus driver. He instructed the managers of all schools to park buses on the school premises. He said awareness programmes should also be organised to make schoolchildren aware of road safety rules.

