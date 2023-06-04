Preserve CCTV footage of entrance to 3 DRTs: Court

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 3

Jagjit Singh Special, Judge, CBI court, Chandigarh, has directed officials concerned to preserve the CCTV footage of cameras installed at the entrance to all three Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) for the period from April 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022, and submit the report of preservation to the court on July 7.

The order has been passed on an application filed by recovery officer Sunil Kumar Tiwari, an accused in the alleged bribery case.

The CBI arrested Tiwari for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a Kaithal-based scrap dealer in April last year from the Debt Recovery Tribunal office in Sector 17.

The accused has filed the application through advocate Matvinder Singh for direction to the officials/registrars concerned of three DRTs, Sector 17-A, Chandigarh, for preservation of CCTV footages of cameras installed at the entrance to all three DRTs.

The counsel claimed that the complainant visited those premises and even had a fight with the recovery officer and an advocate. The complainant boasted of having implicated the accused in this case.

The court in the order says the accused required CCTV footage to prove his defence and demolish the version of the complainant. If the accused feels that this is required for his defence, then the CCTV footage of the cameras installed at the entrance to all three Debt Recovery Tribunals are ordered to be preserved by the official concerned. As per the prosecution, the scrap dealer in the complaint to the CBI told that he was the highest bidder in the auction of plant and machinery.

He said he had also deposited the total amount of Rs 24.10 lakh within the stipulated time. He said when he went for the inspection of the plant and machinery on December 21, 2021, he found that some machinery was missing and he refused to take the possession of the plant and machinery.

The scrap dealer said he met the accused and requested that either all remaining machinery be provided to him or the amount equivalent to the missing machinery be refunded to him. He alleged that the officer demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from him to settle his matter and get his entire amount back. He managed to negotiate the bribe amount to Rs 70,000. On his complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the Recovery Officer red-handed while he was allegedly in the process of accepting the bribe of Rs 70,000.