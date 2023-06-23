Preserve footage of CCTV: Court to cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

A local court has directed the UT police to preserve the CCTV footage of a two-hour period i.e. from 4 pm to 6 pm on May 17 of shops located in the marble market at Dhanas where a car had allegedly run over seven persons on a footpath. The orders came on an application filed by Kamaljeet Singh, father of accused Paramveer Singh Dhola.

The police alleged 19-year-old Dhola, a national-level shooter and a BA student, was driving the Beetle car that claimed three lives and left four others injured. The accident took place on the Dhanas-Sarangpur road. The accused was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving.

In a reply filed before the court, the police claimed no CCTV camera was installed in the vicinity that covered the place of accident i.e. near the community centre turn at EWS Colony. The police stated the shops were located 200-300 metres away, but they had procured CCTV footage of different places.

Kamaljeet, in the application filed under Section 156 (3) of IPC through counsels Terminder Singh and Abhey Joshi, had demanded directions to the police to book the owner of a motorcycle involved in the crash and other unidentified persons under Sections 304-A, 201, 383 and 120-B of the IPC.

The prosecution had claimed the accident occurred after the car had hit a motorcycle and as per RTI information, it belonged to Dilip Soni, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas. However, the case was not registered on the statement of Soni and no statement was given by him.

The petitioner’s son in his statement to the senior officer had stated the accident took place as the motorcycle was coming from the wrong side.