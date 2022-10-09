President Droupadi Murmu exhorts Chandigarh to top Swachh survey

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

President Droupadi Murmu today congratulated the Chandigarh Administration for getting 12th rank in Swachh Survekshan-2022 and exhorted the administration to work hard to get the first rank in the next year rankings.

We should leave all those ways, which are not in accordance with nature, and through which pollution spreads. Droupadi Murmu, President

The President was on a maiden visit to the city to grace the 90th Air Force Day celebrations at Sukhna Lake today. Later in the evening, the President attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhavan.

A member of the Akash Ganga team performs during the air show at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. Pradeep Tewari

Addressing the gathering, the President said Chandigarh had a special significance for both Punjab, the state of five rivers, and Haryana, the cradle of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. It has the distinction of being the capital of both states. People from both states come to Chandigarh for education, employment, medical and many other reasons.

Therefore, Chandigarh occupies a very important place in the lives of people of Punjab and Haryana, she said.

Along with the UT, Punjab and Haryana have been endowed with many unique gifts by nature. “It is our duty to cherish them. We should leave all those ways, which are not in accordance with nature, and through which pollution spreads. This applies to all of us. We should also take the help of science and technology in creating harmony with nature,” she said.

Speaking about women empowerment, the President said in the Indian culture, we worship divinity in form of Goddess Durga, Laxmi, Kaali and Chandi. “We used to prayer Gramdevi before entering into our villages,” said President Murmu.

Men and women are two equal stakeholders of our country. They should be given equal opportunities to move ahead.

Today, women are marching forward in all areas with determination and hard work. In villages also, girls are being given more opportunities to study and make their careers. From serving in border areas to being fighter plane pilots, women are today present everywhere, said the President, adding that it is the responsibility of society to encourage both girls and boys to move forward in life so that our country can march ahead.