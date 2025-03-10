DT
Home / Chandigarh / President Murmu arrives in Chandigarh for 3-day Punjab visit

President Murmu arrives in Chandigarh for 3-day Punjab visit

To attend Panjab University’s convocation ceremony
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:31 PM Mar 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
President Droupadi Murmu attends the convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar on Monday. ANI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Chandigarh on Monday evening for her three-day visit to Punjab and the Union Territory.

Upon her arrival at the Chandigarh airport, she was welcomed by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini, said officials.

She came to Chandigarh after attending two events — convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology and a state-level campaign 'Spiritual education for holistic wellbeing' of Brahma Kumaris in Hisar.

Murmu will attend the convocation ceremonies of the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and AIIMS-Bathinda on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, she will attend a civic reception at Mohali to be hosted by the Punjab Government in her honour, said the officials.

On March 12, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Panjab University, Chandigarh.

