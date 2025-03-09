DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / President to grace PU convocation ceremony on March 12

President to grace PU convocation ceremony on March 12

Will be on Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh visit from March 10-12
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:25 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
President Droupadi Murmu. File photo
President Droupadi Murmu will be on a visit to Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab from Monday to Wednesday.

On March 10, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar. On the same day, she will launch a state-level campaign, ‘Spiritual education for holistic wellbeing’ of Brahma Kumaris, Hisar, on the occasion of its golden jubilee celebration.

On March 11, she will grace the convocation ceremonies of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and AIIMS-Bathinda. The same evening, she will attend a civic reception at Mohali, which the Government of Punjab will host in her honour.

On March 12, she will grace the convocation ceremony of Panjab University, Chandigarh.

