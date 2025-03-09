President to grace PU convocation ceremony on March 12

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a visit to Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab from Monday to Wednesday.

On March 10, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar. On the same day, she will launch a state-level campaign, ‘Spiritual education for holistic wellbeing’ of Brahma Kumaris, Hisar, on the occasion of its golden jubilee celebration.

On March 11, she will grace the convocation ceremonies of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and AIIMS-Bathinda. The same evening, she will attend a civic reception at Mohali, which the Government of Punjab will host in her honour.

Advertisement

On March 12, she will grace the convocation ceremony of Panjab University, Chandigarh.