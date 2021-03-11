Primary schoolteacher beats up girl student in Panchkula village; people outraged as video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 10

The local police have registered a case against the teacher of primary school of Majri village for thrashing the six-year-old girl.

On the statement of Sonpal, the father of the girl student, the police booked teacher Ravinder Kumar and started investigations.

Sonpal, in his complaint to the police, said he works as an auto driver and have two children of which the daughter, a student of class 1, is the youngest. He said as per routine his daughter had gone to the school but teacher Ravinder Kumar had beaten her without any fault. He said his daughter had returned home weeping and narrated the whole incident.

The police have registered a case against the teacher under Section 75 and Section 323 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

A video grab of the primary schoolteacher beating up the girl student in Majri.

After the video of the girl student being assaulted by the teacher went viral the education department ordered an inquiry into the incident.

In the viral video, the school teacher is seen brutally thrashing the girl. The incident was recorded via a private CCTV camera installed near the school. It is being said the JBT teacher is going on leave.

People got agitated after the video surfaced on social media. It can be seen in the video that the school teacher takes the girl to a street outside the school and slaps her badly and later takes her back to the school.

Satpal Kaushik, Deputy DEEO, Panchkula Education Department, said that he has seen the video and will soon take appropriate action against the teacher who assaulted the teacher. He said physical cruelty to any student has been banned by the government and all aspects of the video that have come out will be investigated.

