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Home / Chandigarh / Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed on Chandigarh’s rising film tourism potential

Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed on Chandigarh’s rising film tourism potential

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:56 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Chandigarh Pavilion in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
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As part of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Chandigarh Pavilion at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister inaugurated Bharat Parv-2026 at Ekta Nagar on October 30. The festival will continue until November 15.

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During his visit to the Chandigarh Pavilion, PM Modi interacted with Hitesh Bhardwaj, Assistant Director, UT Tourism Department. The interaction centred on increasing tourist footfall in Chandigarh, its distinctive architectural identity, tourism infrastructure and the city’s potential to emerge as an important destination for heritage and cultural tourism.

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PM Modi was apprised of Chandigarh’s iconic Capitol Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its international recognition as part of the architectural works of Le Corbusier, reflecting the city’s unique contribution to modern architecture and urban planning. Bhardwaj also briefed the PM about the successful implementation of the One-Stop Solution/Single Window Clearance Facility being operated by Chandigarh Tourism for facilitating film shoots in the city. The initiative provides a streamlined mechanism for production houses to obtain the necessary permissions and clearances through a single point of contact, ensuring inter-departmental coordination, transparency and time-bound processing.

PM Modi was informed that Chandigarh has emerged as a preferred destination for film productions, with several Punjabi, Bollywood and South Indian films being shot in the city. Recent film projects, including ‘Dhurandhar’ and other productions, have also utilised Chandigarh as a shooting destination.

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The Chandigarh Pavilion highlights the city’s unique identity as a planned urban centre, its architectural heritage, tourism destinations and facilities available to visitors. To promote traditional craftsmanship and provide visitors with an immersive cultural experience, Chandigarh has also deputed local artisans who are demonstrating their artistic skills and traditional crafts at the exhibition.

Adding a distinct flavour to the Chandigarh showcase, a dedicated food stall has also been established to present the region’s rich culinary traditions.

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