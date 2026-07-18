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Home / Chandigarh / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Chandigarh visit disappointing: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Chandigarh visit disappointing: Congress

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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City Congress chief HS Lucky and MC councillors hold a protest in Sector 17 on Friday. Pardeep Tewari
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Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky today said people of the city had high expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. However, the PM left the residents disappointed by not making any clear announcements, offering any solution or responding to the long-pending public issues affecting Chandigarh, he added.

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The party workers held a peaceful demonstration at the Sector 17 Plaza. They were holding 17 placards, representing the 17 key questions that the Congress had raised ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

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The party said the PM did not respond to any of the 17 questions during his address. Lucky said the Congress has always welcomed development works and supported every project that benefits the public.

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In a democracy, merely inaugurating projects is not enough, he said, adding that it is the government’s responsibility to answer the people’s genuine concerns and present concrete solutions to their problems.

He said the people of Chandigarh had expected the PM to make concrete announcements on critical issues such as employment opportunities for youth, relief from inflation, the deteriorating financial condition of the Municipal Corporation, rising property tax, the failure of the 24×7 water supply project, a permanent solution to the Dadumajra dumping ground, accountability under the Smart City Mission and other issues.

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