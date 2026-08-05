Pritish, Vani claim titles in TT state ranking tournament

Pritish Sood of GGDSD SS College, Sector 32, and Vani Sharma of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, won the men’s and women’s title during the UTT 2nd Chandigarh State Table Tennis Ranking Tournament, organised by the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association at the sports complex in Sector 50.

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Sood won the men’’s gold medal by blanking Vadya Chawla of St Anne’s School, Sector 32, with an easy 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 victory. In the semifinals, Sood had posted a close 11-2, 9-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-2 win over Vishal Garg, while Chawla defeated Vikas Guleria 11-6, 11-3,11-8.

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In the quaterfinals, Sood had defeated Pawan Singh 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, Garg outclassed Ankush Kapoor 14-12, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, and Chawla outplayed Sahil Sharma 11-6, 11-9, 11-13, 11-4. Guleria reached the semis by defeating Krish Gupta 8-11, 11-6, 18-16, 11-8.

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In the women’s final, Vani struggled a bit before defeating Pelf of GGDSD College for the gold medal. Pelf won the opener 12-14, but Vani bounced back in the next with a 13-11 verdict. In the next, Pelf once again closed with 9-11 result. However, Vani posted an 11-8, 11-9 win in the next two sets to record a gold medal win.

In the semis, Vani had defeated Teetiksha 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 and Pelf had defeated Sherell 11-8, 11-8, 11-4. In the quaterfinals, Vani had defeated Cherrish Chhabra 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 11-2 and Teetiksha had defeated Prabhleen 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6. Pelf had overpowered Paavan 11-8, 13-15, 11-9, 11-6 and Sherell had ousted Neha Singh 11-9, 12-10, 11-8.