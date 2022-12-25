Private agency starts cleaning work in back lanes at Sector 15

Chandigarh, December 24
Cleaning of back service lanes started in Sector 15 today. For the first time, the Municipal Corporation has hired a private agency to clean and keep tidy all back lanes of the city for a period of one year.
The agency will take care of any kind of trash, be it construction and demolition waste, horticulture waste or municipal solid waste.
“This will not only end the nuisance of approaching various departments of the MC for getting various kinds of waste removed but will also provide clean and grass-free back lanes to residents,” said local councillor Saurabh Joshi, who got the work started in his ward today.
“I have made a timetable for the cleaning of back lanes. We have formed a team of local residents who will monitor the proper and scheduled working of the agency staff,” Joshi shared.
All back lanes in Sectors 15, 16 and 24 will be cleaned as per schedule which will be sent to the residents via various social platforms. Local residents, including Prof Sunil Sharma, Vinay Sachdeva, Prof Surinder Singh, Satish Bhasker, Prof Sanjay Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Amarjeet, Sandeep Kumar, Sonu Kashyap, Suraj Kanojia and Sonu Katoch, were present during the launch of the Rs 72-lakh project.
