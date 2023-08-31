Prize distribution function held

Tribune News Service

PML SD Public School, Sector 32

The closing ceremony and prize distribution function of 22nd Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Basketball Tournament and 13th Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Boxing Championship Boys and 3rd Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Boxing Championship (Girls) 2023-2024 was held at PML S. D. Public School, Sector-32, Chandigarh. Mr. K. K Sharma, PCS (Retd.), Chairman-cum-Manager of the school was the chief guest on this occasion. The Basketball Championship was won by Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, Chd. in Boys category and Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, Chd. in Girls category. The Over All Boxing Championship (Boys & Girls) was bagged by PML S D Public School, Sector-32, Chd. and the Runners up trophy Boys & Girls was bagged by GMSSS, Sector 37, Chd. and GMSSS, Sector 48D, Chd. respectively. A total amount of Rs.2.5 lacs was awarded to the winners in Basketball and Boxing Tournament this year. The chief guest of the day Sh. K. K. Sharma, PCS (Retd.) Chairman-cum-Manager of the school, congratulated the winners and motivated them to keep doing the hardwork.

Shishu Niketan Model Sr Sec School

The festival of commitment of love, care, support, protection between a brother and sister was celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal. The students of class III, IV, V participated in various activities like card making, Thali decoration and Rakhi Making made out of environment friendly material. The students were very excited and also tied Rakhi to each other.

Guru Nanak Public School, Chd

GNPS kids tie rakhi to trees. The celebration of Raksha Bandhan took a unique turn this year as GNPS students came together to tie rakhis to trees, symbolizing their commitment to protect and preserve nature. This innovative approach not only maintained the essence of the traditional festival but also emphasized the importance of environmental conservation.