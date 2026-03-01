Probe Rs 116-cr scam, file report within 5 days, UT Mayor tells MC Commissioner

Taking cognisance of reports regarding Rs 116.84 crore ‘ghost’ fixed deposits of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL), city Mayor Saurabh Joshi has sought an immediate inquiry and a detailed action taken report (ATR) from the Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.

The Mayor expressed deep concern over reports that fixed deposits amounting to approximately Rs 116.84 crore were reportedly not reflected in the official records of the bank concerned during March-April 2025, raising serious questions about financial oversight, accountability and the protection of public funds.

Stating that Chandigarh has always been known for transparent governance and clean administration, Joshi said any issue involving such a significant amount of public money must be examined with complete transparency, urgency and strict accountability.

He also noted that the Chandigarh Police/Economic Offences Wing was already investigating the matter following the registration of an FIR, and directed that full cooperation be extended to the investigating agencies.

To ensure complete accountability, the Mayor has sought a detailed report identifying the officers and officials responsible for handling and supervising the CSCL bank accounts and financial records during March-April 2025.

Joshi further recommended a comprehensive forensic audit of all bank accounts, financial transactions and investments of the CSCL since its inception, to be conducted by a reputed independent third‑party auditing agency, in order to ensure transparency and restore public confidence.

He also emphasised that the departmental inquiry already initiated must be completed on priority, and that strict disciplinary and legal action should be taken if any lapse, negligence or involvement of any officer, employee or agency is established.

The Municipal Commissioner has been asked to submit a detailed action taken report within five working days, including identification of responsible officials, progress of the investigation and the current status of discrepancies in the FDRs and bank statements.

Joshi reiterated that public trust in governance must remain uncompromised, and assured citizens that any matter involving public money would be addressed with transparency and accountability.

The Congress and AAP, meanwhile, alleged that the scam was a serious failure of the administration. Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky said the manner in which irregularities or possible embezzlement of such a huge amount had come to light was a clear betrayal of the people of the city. He said it exposed a grave failure of the administrative system.

“The MC does not even have adequate resources to pay salaries on time and development works have come to a standstill,” he said, demanding a high‑level inquiry into the entire matter.

AAP city president Vijay Pal Singh said the fraud exposed the risks of assigning sensitive financial responsibilities to outsourced staff without adequate institutional accountability. He said they had submitted a memorandum to the Governor, urging the government to address the growing dependence on outsourced manpower.