Probe ‘corruption’ in passing of Chandigarh MC House agenda, AAP urges DGP

A delegation of AAP leaders met the Director General of Police (DGP) and submitted a detailed complaint, demanding immediate registration of FIRs and an impartial investigation into the allegations of monetary transactions and corruption in the passing of agenda items in the Municipal Corporation House meetings.

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The delegation was led by city AAP president Vijay Pal Singh and comprised core committee chairman Prem Garg, party observer Vineet Verma, former Mayor Kuldeep, Leader of Opposition Hardeep Buterla and chief spokesperson Yogesh Dhingra.

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In the complaint, AAP leaders referred to an alleged incident of Sector 40 where a contractor allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh from a person related to a councillor. AAP has demanded an impartial investigation into the entire matter, identification of the role of everyone involved in the transaction and strict legal action against those found guilty.

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The delegation also raised the issue of a viral audio concerning another transaction. AAP leaders demanded that to ensure an impartial investigation, an SIT be constituted under the direct supervision of the DGP or if necessary, the investigation be handed over to the Vigilance Department or the CBI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Chandra Mukhi Sharma also demanded a probe into another audio recording in which a transaction of certain amount is discussed between a BJP leader and a businessman. Rajiv Sharma, chief spokesperson of Chandigarh Congress, alleged that the MC had turned into a den of corruption. He demanded a court-monitored inquiry into the alleged cases of corruption surfaced recently.