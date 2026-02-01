Probe rules out foul play in cattle deaths at Raipur Kalan

Over a month after more than 50 cow carcasses were found on the premises of the incineration plant of a gaushala at Raipur Kalan, a magisterial inquiry has found “lapses” at various levels in the management of the cowshed and the incinerator, but ruled out any foul play in the incident.

Sources said Amandeep Singh Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Additional District Magistrate (ADM), has submitted a comprehensive inquiry report to UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, the Administration had ordered a magisterial inquiry to ascertain the cause of cattle death. The Director, Animal Husbandry Department; the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East); and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of the area were asked to assist the ADM.

The sources said the ADM recorded the statements of the employees of the gaushala and the incinerator. The probe official also inspected the gaushala records. They added that many discrepancies were found in the functioning of the gaushala and the incineration plant.

The report concluded that a recurrent snag in the functioning of the incinerator led to the accumulation of carcasses. The MC’s carcass disposal unit was shut for a long time, due to which the dead cows could not be disposed of in a timely manner.

In the report, many suggestions have been made for the improvement of the management and the overall welfare of the gaushalas, with particular emphasis on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. The report also suggested the installation of CCTV cameras at gaushalas to ensure round-the-clock monitoring, enhance transparency and strengthen supervision of animal care, safety and overall management.

It has also been suggested to appoint a dedicated team of doctors from the Animal Husbandry Department to conduct regular visits to the gaushalas for health check-up of the animals. It will ensure timely treatment and overall well-being of the cattle.

When contacted, Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad said the Administration had received the report, which was voluminous and being examined. He said suitable action would be taken in the matter after examining the report.

Soon after the incident of death of the cows, the MC had suspended Medical Officer of Health (MOH) and discontinued the services of the contractual staff posted at the gaushala, including veterinary doctor Dr Ravinder Singh Dhaliwal, sanitary inspector Ramlal Singh, supervisor Lovely and other multi tasking staff. An FIR was registered in the matter.

The incident had sparked outrage after the reports and videos of dead cows emerged on social media. Several social activists and leaders reached the carcass disposal plant.