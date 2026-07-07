Process to allot sites to non-essential vendors starts; Chandigarh MC seeks feedback

In compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, is initiating the process for the draw of lots (Phase-VI) for allocation of vending sites to eligible non-essential street vendors registered under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

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In a public notice issued today, the municipal corporation informed the people that the proposed vending sites have been identified across various sectors of Chandigarh for the purpose of allocation through the draw of lots. Before the creation/notification of these vending zones and the conduct of the draw, objections, suggestions or comments, if any, have been invited from the people. They may be submitted in writing to the Vendor Cell, MC on or before July 9.

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The Supreme Court had quashed the Chandigarh Administration’s July 2020 notification, which included vendors selling items such as chhole bhature, kulche chhole, paratha, fruits, vegetables and flowers outside religious in the category of essential service providers. Now, these vendors will be relocated in the zones identified for non-essential street vendors.

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Meanwhile, the committee constituted by the MC to examine the representations submitted by members of the Town Vending Committee conducted an extensive inspection of various designated vending zones across the city.

The inspection team was led by Himanshu Gupta, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, and was attended by officials from the Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Traffic Police, Engineering Wing (B&R), Enforcement Wing, Vendor Cell, MC, and members of the Town Vending Committee, including Mukesh Giri, Ravinder Singh, Pawan Kumar and Chanchal Rani.

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During the visit, the committee undertook a detailed assessment of the existing conditions at the vending zones, focussing on infrastructure, space availability, traffic circulation, pedestrian movement, accessibility, public convenience and safety. The team also reviewed site-specific issues affecting the smooth functioning of vending activities and interacted with vendors to understand their concerns and gather feedback.

Special attention was given to the adequacy of vending space, parking arrangements, enforcement-related issues and measures required to improve the overall management of vending zones, while ensuring convenience for the people and maintaining traffic discipline.

The inspection forms part of the MC’s ongoing efforts to examine the representations submitted by members of the Town Vending Committee members in a transparent and participative manner. Based on the observations made during the field visit, the committee will prepare a comprehensive report containing its findings and recommendations, which will be submitted to the competent authority for further consideration and appropriate action.