Process to convert Sector-39 pool into all-weather facility begins

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 2

Soon, the city will have a second all-weather swimming pool. Sources claimed that the estimate for converting the existing indoor swimming pool at the Sector 39 Sports Complex has already been prepared. After discussions with the UT Sports and the UT Engineering Departments, all necessary approvals will be taken. If all goes well, the Sector 39 pool will be converted into an all-weather facility from the next winter session.

Repair of Sec-23 pool near complete The repair work of the Sector 23 all-weather pool, shut since April 1 this year, is near competition. Within a day or so, the pool will be filled up. Thereafter, the pool water will be heated till it reaches normal body temperature and the facility will opened for swimmers. Official, UT Sports Department

“The estimate of the project has already been prepared and the finalised amount will sanctioned in the coming weeks. The Engineering Department will thereafter float the tender,” claimed an official privy to the matter.

“The facility is already functional (during the summer session). It will take less time to convert it into an all-weather facility. Installation of heating plant and solar facility, reducing the roof’s height, providing hot water facility in changing rooms and covering the area to maintain the water temperature, are main works to be completed,” he added.

In 2019, the then Sports Secretary KK Yadav confirmed to build another all-weather swimming pool in the city. The existing all-weather swimming pool in Sector 23 was constructed in 1962. The pool at the Sector 39 Sports Complex is smaller in size than the Sector 23 facility. It will have only four lanes and the depth has been limited to 4.6 feet.

The city has over 10 (indoor and outdoor) swimming pools. However, this year, none was available for the winter session. After three years, the Sector 23 all-weather pool had to be closed for carrying repair work.