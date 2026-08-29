Process to e-auction 23 SCO sites at Sec 39 mandi begins on Sept 1

The State Agricultural Marketing Board, UT, will hold a fresh e-auction of 23 SCO sites at the new mandi in Sector 39 from September 1. The sites, numbered 24 to 46, will be allotted on a leasehold basis.

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The reserve price has been substantially increased this time, with each 100.23 sq mt (119.874 sq yd) site carrying a reserve price of Rs 5.30 crore. The combined reserve price of the 23 sites is Rs 122.08 crore.

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An earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 10.61 lakh has been fixed for each site. Corner sites, numbered 24 and 46, will attract an additional 5 per cent charge.

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The sites were first offered for e-auction in March 2025, when the reserve price of each was fixed at Rs 3.70 crore. In the previous auction, bids were received for 12 of the 23 sites.

However, the allotment process was stalled after the matter reached the Supreme Court. Following the court’s decision in December 2025, the way was cleared for allotting the 12 sites to successful bidders. The reserve price has now been revised following the implementation of new collector rates. It has increased by around Rs 1.61 crore per site, or 43.46 per cent, from Rs 3.70 crore to nearly Rs 5.30 crore. Officials said interested bidders could submit their documents and EMD online from September 1 to 22. The scrutiny and acceptance of documents and EMD will be carried out on September 25 and 26. The actual e-auction will begin at 10 am on September 27 and continue until 11 am on September 29.

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The auction is expected to pave the way for the UT Administration to begin shifting traders from the existing Sector 26 mandi to the new facility by the end of the year.

Of the 92 plots planned at the new mandi, only 12 were auctioned in the first phase. For the next auction, all eligible buyers, including traders from outside Chandigarh, will be allowed to participate. No preference will be given to commission agents (arhtiyas).

Once completed, the Sector 39 mandi is expected to provide modern trading, storage and logistics facilities while easing congestion and addressing infrastructure constraints at the existing market. According to the detailed project report prepared by Nabard Consultancy Services (NABCONS), the project is estimated to cost Rs 185 crore. Of this, Rs 13.50 crore has been earmarked for the State Agricultural Marketing Board office building and Rs 9.60 crore for the Market Committee office.

Although the Agriculture Department had asked the consultancy to explore the possibility of reducing the project cost, a fresh assessment found little scope for any reduction. The Administration plans to finance the project primarily through revenue generated from the auction of commercial plots rather than borrowings.