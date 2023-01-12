Processing of 100 files for registration of residential units in Chandigarh halted after Supreme Court verdict

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, January 11
More than 100 applications that were under process for registration of properties on a sharing basis have been halted following the Supreme Court order prohibiting “fragmentation or apartmentalisation” of residential units in Phase I of Chandigarh.
These applications are for properties in Sectors 1 to 30. The applicants had applied for transfer of properties on a sharing basis. However, following Tuesday’s order, none of these applications was taken up by the UT Estate Office today. Following registry on a sharing basis, the buyers used to have a memorandum of understanding (MoU) among themselves. However, neither registry nor MoU will now happen by converting the plot into apartments by unrelated co-owners of a residential unit.
“We have missed getting our dream house in Chandigarh by a whisker. We were on the way to getting the house drawings approved. It is a big blow as all our preparations have gone in a vain,” said one of the property buyers.
Officials, however, said there would be no impact on properties that were registered prior to the apex court’s order. UT Adviser Dharam Pal said all pending registries on a sharing basis had been stopped with immediate effect following the top court’s order. “I do not think the ruling will have any effect on properties that have already been registered on a sharing basis,” he said.
The Adviser said they would hold a meeting to decide how to implement the court’s order. Its repercussions would also be discussed at the meeting. Following this, the sub-registrar would be issued guidelines to follow. The Supreme Court judgment is applicable to Sectors 1 to 30 in Phase I. This phase falls in a heritage zone. Sale of floor-wise property was already not allowed in the UT. However, properties were being sold and registries were being done on a share-wise property sale basis.
The SC had slammed the UT for “blindly sanctioning” building plans and in effect converting one dwelling unit into three apartments. The haphazard growth might adversely affect the heritage status of Phase I of the UT, it has said.
Admn meet to decide the way forward
- UT Admn will now hold a meeting to decide how to implement the Supreme Court’s order
- Its repercussions will be discussed. Sub-registrar will then be issued guidelines to follow
May not impact registered units
I do not think the ruling will have any effect on properties already registered on a sharing basis. — Dharam Pal, UT Adviser
Missed owning dream house by a whisker
We have missed getting our dream house in UT by a whisker. We were on the verge of getting house drawings approved. It is a big blow. — A property buyer
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...