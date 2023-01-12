Processing of 100 files for registration of residential units in Chandigarh halted after Supreme Court verdict

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 11

More than 100 applications that were under process for registration of properties on a sharing basis have been halted following the Supreme Court order prohibiting “fragmentation or apartmentalisation” of residential units in Phase I of Chandigarh.

These applications are for properties in Sectors 1 to 30. The applicants had applied for transfer of properties on a sharing basis. However, following Tuesday’s order, none of these applications was taken up by the UT Estate Office today. Following registry on a sharing basis, the buyers used to have a memorandum of understanding (MoU) among themselves. However, neither registry nor MoU will now happen by converting the plot into apartments by unrelated co-owners of a residential unit.

“We have missed getting our dream house in Chandigarh by a whisker. We were on the way to getting the house drawings approved. It is a big blow as all our preparations have gone in a vain,” said one of the property buyers.

Officials, however, said there would be no impact on properties that were registered prior to the apex court’s order. UT Adviser Dharam Pal said all pending registries on a sharing basis had been stopped with immediate effect following the top court’s order. “I do not think the ruling will have any effect on properties that have already been registered on a sharing basis,” he said.

The Adviser said they would hold a meeting to decide how to implement the court’s order. Its repercussions would also be discussed at the meeting. Following this, the sub-registrar would be issued guidelines to follow. The Supreme Court judgment is applicable to Sectors 1 to 30 in Phase I. This phase falls in a heritage zone. Sale of floor-wise property was already not allowed in the UT. However, properties were being sold and registries were being done on a share-wise property sale basis.

The SC had slammed the UT for “blindly sanctioning” building plans and in effect converting one dwelling unit into three apartments. The haphazard growth might adversely affect the heritage status of Phase I of the UT, it has said.

Admn meet to decide the way forward

UT Admn will now hold a meeting to decide how to implement the Supreme Court’s order

Its repercussions will be discussed. Sub-registrar will then be issued guidelines to follow