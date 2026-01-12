Proclaimed offenders in police net

The police’s Summon Staff headed by Inspector Sher Singh, have arrested proclaimed offenders and absconders in multiple cases.

The accused, who has been identified as Puspender Kumar, was arrested from Saini Vihar, Zirakpur, and produced in the court. The accused has been sent to Burail jail for one-year imprisonment and fine 40, 000 has been imposed.

Another offender, booked under in a case in Maloya, was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody till January 16. Kamal Kant Verma, a resident of Sector 21, was also sent to judicial custody at Model Jail in Burail. Two other accused, Sunil and Prakash Saini, both serving a non-bailable warrant, were also arrested. The team was acting under the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh.