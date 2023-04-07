Proclamation proceedings against accused start

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here has started proclamation proceedings against Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of the banned pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice, in a case registered for allegedly planting a bomb near Model Jail in April, 2022. The proceedings have been started on an application filed by the NIA before the court.

On April 23, 2022, a team of the Chandigarh Police’s operations cell had discovered the bomb after noticing smoke near the jail’s wall while patrolling the area around 7.30 pm. The police found it was concealed in a bag with a box, detonator and some burnt wires. The bomb was defused by a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) the next day.

The detonator was wrapped in a Pakistani newspaper. The bag also contained some printouts with “Khalistan Action Force” written on those.

During a search of the area, another detonator, along with a mobile phone, was found on April 28. The police analysed the mobile data of the area and shortlisted several suspicious numbers. One of those had been switched-off since the bomb was found. The number was on the name of Jaswinder Singh Multani and was used to make an international call to Germany.

A close associate of US-based SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Multani was also allegedly the mastermind of the 2021 Ludhiana court blast. The police registered the case against the accused under Section 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substance Act, 1908, as well as 13, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). On May 18, 2022, the NIA took over the case.

Multani originally belongings to Mansoorpur village, near Mukerian, Hoshiarpur. He has been named in many FIRs registered across Punjab.

“The record of the case shows that the accused has absconded or concealing his presence so that warrants cannot be executed against him. Therefore, under the given circumstances, a proclamation as required under Section 82, CrPC, is hereby ordered to be issued requiring the above accused to appear in the Court within 30 days from the date of publication/affixation of the said proclamation,” says the court order.