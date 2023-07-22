Prof BM Anand Memorial lecture at PU

Chandigarh, July 21
The Department of Physics of Panjab University organised the 7th Prof BM Anand Memorial lecture on Friday. The lecture was delivered by Dr SM Yusuf, a renowned physicist, and Director of Physics Group, BARC, Mumbai.
Prof Yusuf talked about the entanglement of quantum states and its role in quantum computing. The Union Government recently announced to spend Rs 6000 crore on its quantum computing mission.
Along with the memorial lecture, a book titled “Bal Mokand Anand: His Life and Science across the Partition of India” written by Dr Rajinder Singh, a science historian based in Germany, was also released. — TNS
