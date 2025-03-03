DT
Home / Chandigarh / Prof Jean Destandau Oration 2025: Honoring innovation in Spine Surgery

Prof Jean Destandau Oration 2025: Honoring innovation in Spine Surgery

Dr. Mohinder Kaushal highlights advancements in minimal access techniques
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:13 PM Mar 03, 2025 IST
Dr. Mohinder Kaushal, President of the World Endoscopic Spine Society, delivered the Prof. Jean Destandau Oration 2025 in Gaya, paying tribute to the pioneering contributions of Prof. Jean Destandau in endoscopic spine surgery.

In his address, Maximizing Treatment via Minimal Access Spine Surgery and Its Relevance to Destandau Endoscopy, Dr. Kaushal discussed the evolution of minimally invasive spine surgery and its transformative impact on patient care.

He emphasized the role of Destandau Endoscopy in shifting from traditional open procedures to advanced endoscopic techniques, enhancing recovery and surgical precision.

