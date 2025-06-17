Prof Rattan Singh takes over as VC of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University

Prof Rattan Singh, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, assumed office here today.

He expressed gratitude to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Chancellor of the university, for reposing faith in his abilities and entrusting him with the esteemed responsibility. Prof Singh stated that he was committed to strengthening the university’s mission of delivering inclusive and quality education through open and distance learning. He emphasised that education must be made accessible to learners across all sections of society.

An alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev University, Prof Singh has previously served as the Head of the Department of Law at the Amritsar university and as Director of the University Institute of Legal Studies, Chandigarh.