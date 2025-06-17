DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Prof Rattan Singh takes over as VC of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University

Prof Rattan Singh takes over as VC of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:16 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prof Rattan Singh, the new VC of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University.
Advertisement

Prof Rattan Singh, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, assumed office here today.

Advertisement

He expressed gratitude to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Chancellor of the university, for reposing faith in his abilities and entrusting him with the esteemed responsibility. Prof Singh stated that he was committed to strengthening the university’s mission of delivering inclusive and quality education through open and distance learning. He emphasised that education must be made accessible to learners across all sections of society.

An alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev University, Prof Singh has previously served as the Head of the Department of Law at the Amritsar university and as Director of the University Institute of Legal Studies, Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts