Prof Sonu Goel becomes first Indian to get Mira Aghi Award

Professor Sonu Goel from the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has become the first Indian to receive the prestigious international Mira Aghi Award for LMIC Research. The award was conferred by the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco (SRNT) in recognition of his contributions to tobacco control, nicotine research and public health.

Advertisement

The award honours SRNT members from low- and middle-income countries who have made significant contributions to tobacco science and control policies. Named after noted Indian tobacco control advocate Dr Mira Aghi, the award recognises impactful work aimed at reducing tobacco use and advancing global public health.

Advertisement

The announcement was made during the SRNT Annual Conference 2026, held from March 4 to 7 at the Hilton Baltimore Hotel in the US. The conference is regarded as one of the most influential global forums on nicotine and tobacco research, bringing together scientists, clinicians and policymakers to discuss strategies for tobacco prevention and cessation.

Advertisement

Prof Goel currently heads the WHO Director-General Awardee Resource Centre for Tobacco Control at PGIMER, which supports research, advocacy, policy translation and capacity building in tobacco control, reaching more than one million stakeholders.

He also serves as Convenor of the Scientific Support Group of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, contributing to the strengthening of India’s National Tobacco Testing Laboratories and regulatory mechanisms aligned with the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

Advertisement

During the same conference, his PhD scholar Diksha Walia received the SRNT HEN Travel Scholar Award for her research on tobacco product regulation and the implementation of WHO tobacco control policies.

Reacting to the recognition, Prof Goel said the award reflected the collective efforts of researchers, policymakers and public health professionals working to reduce the burden of tobacco use, while highlighting the growing role of researchers from low- and middle-income countries in shaping the global tobacco control agenda.