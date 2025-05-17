Progress of housing schemes reviewed

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar chaired a meeting with all district Deputy Commissioners via video conferencing to review the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) and the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (MMAY-G).

Advertisement

During the meeting, he issued key directives to ensure the timely execution of both housing schemes. Following the virtual meeting, DC Monika Gupta directed the officials concerned to expedite the verification of new cases.