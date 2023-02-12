Project to light up dark spots begins in Sectors 15, 24

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

The work of installation of poles and lights to illuminate dark spots started in Sectors 15 and 24 here today.

Councillor Sourabh Joshi, who inaugurated the Rs 20-lakh project, said the work would be completed in about 45 days. Some darks spots were frequented by anti-social elements. Now, people, especially women, would get rid of them. It would be useful for pedestrians too.

“We identified darks spots. Now, six high-mast lights and about 50 other lights on poles will be installed,” said Joshi, who started the project under a special campaign, “Councillor at your doorstep”.