Projects in Mohali, audit questions Chandigarh’s power

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 21

The Director General of Audit (Central) has, in its report, raised a question over the jurisdiction of the UT Forest Department for taking up the issue of wildlife clearance for projects located in Mohali with the Union Ministry of Forest and Climate Change.

The UT had flagged the matter that most projects in Mohali were coming up without wildlife clearance. In the audit report on the UT Forest Department, the DGA stated, “Under which authority the department is pursuing the matter of projects located in Punjab.”

As per the report, the projects mentioned by the department included group housing commercial, residential and institutional sites, Sectors 88-89; Medicity, Mullanpur; commercial project The Palm, Mullanpur; Integrated Industrial Park, Sectors 82-83 and 66-A; and Galaxy Heights by Janta Land Promoters Limited.

Activist RK Garg, who obtained information under the RTI, said there were many buildings in Chandigarh that had come up without wildlife clearance, but the UT Administration had not taken any action.

As per the report, a proposal was sent to the Ministry of Environment and Forest in 2017 for wildlife clearance for all projects, except Medicity. Replies in all cases were awaited till the time of audit, and the record related to these projects was handed over for investigation to the CBI on May 23 this year.

Sought wildlife clearance

Audit report says UT Forest Dept sought wildlife clearance for projects, including Medicity and The Palm, Mullanpur; Integrated Industrial Park, Sectors 82-83 and 66-A; and Galaxy Heights

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali