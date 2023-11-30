Promised job, city resident loses Rs 6.45L to two fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

Two fraudsters have been arrested by the Cybercrime Investigation Cell of the Chandigarh Police for duping a city resident of Rs 6.45 lakh on the pretext of providing a job.

The complainant, Navin Gupta of Sector 43, had reported that in June this year, he had received a call from a person, who introduced himself as Amit Kaushik, an executive from an employment website. The suspect told the victim that he would schedule his interview for a job.

The victim deposited Rs 6.45 lakh in various bank accounts in the name of registration fee, document verification charges, etc, only to realise later that he had been cheated.

During the probe, the police conducted a raid in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh and arrested two suspects, namely Satish Kushwana (28) and Abhishek Tiwari (25).

The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Cybercrime police station.

During the investigation, a raid was conducted in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh and two suspects, namely Satish Kushwana (28) and Abhishek Tiwari (25), were nabbed. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to four-day police remand.

