Promised job for son, man duped of Rs 10L

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 2

A resident of Ambala has allegedly been duped of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of providing a government job to his son.

The suspect, identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Kalyana village of Naraingarh, allegedly assured to arrange a job at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha or the Secretariat.

In his complaint to the police, Pramod Kumar of Naraingarh stated that he was a government employee and worked with the Fisheries Department, Kurukshetra. During the lockdown period, he used to stay at his native Kalyana village and started socialising with the suspect.

“Anil Kumar has links with politicians. He assured me of getting a job for my son in Haryana Vidhan Sabha or the Secretariat, for which he demanded Rs 10 lakh. I gave him the money. When he failed to arrange a job, I asked him to return the money. After I realised that I have been duped, I, along with some people from the village, went to his house. He gave me a cheque for Rs 3.50 lakh and assured to pay back the remaining amount by July 15. On July 4, when I presented the cheque in the bank, it got dishonoured due to mismatched signature,” he added.

Pramod alleged, “I again approached Anil Kumar, but he refused to give the money and threatened me, my nephew and son of dire consequences. Taking advantage of his political links, he has duped several people like me.”

A case has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at the Naraingarh police station.

#Ambala