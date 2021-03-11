Promote cultivation of maize, moong & mustard: Experts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

A consultation meet on “Emerging challenges in plant protection of major kharif crops” was held here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr AK Singh, Deputy Director General (Agriculture Extension), Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR), said, “Cultivation of maize, mustard and moong has to be promoted in a big way across the country. This must be accompanied by adoption of modern technology in the agriculture sector.”

Dr Singh said, “Instead of focusing on wheat and rice, cultivation of 3Ms – maize, moong and mustard – should be promoted as it can help the country in attaining self-sufficiency and enhance the income of farmers.”

Agriculture scientists from 33 Krishi Vidyalaya Kendras (KVKs) as well as scientists from the ICAR participated in meet.

Dr Sujay Rakshit, director, ICAR-IIMR, Ludhiana, said, “Diversification of crops is the need of the hour. Cultivation of short duration crops will also help farmers in a big way.”

