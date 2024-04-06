Promotion case: Chandigarh gets notice on contempt petition

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The Chandigarh bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued notice to the UT administration on a contempt petition filed by employees of different departments working as clerks/junior assistant.

Vikas Sharma and others, in the contempt petition, alleged that the administration has violated an interim order passed by the bench on January 2, 2023. The applicants said despite the interim order, the administration had issued an order of promotion of 22 employees on March 15 as senior assistant in the garb of ad-hoc promotion.

The applicants said they approached the CAT after the administration had initiated process vide circular dated September 24, 2021 for preparation of separate seniority list of clerks recruited under common cadre rules and to prefer them for promotion as senior assistants ignoring the seniority of cadre of clerks/junior assistants, who were recruited otherwise then under the common cadre rules.

In the application, they prayed for issuing the direction for restraining the respondents from making promotion to the post of senior assistants from the post of clerks under common cadre rules, who are junior to the applicants according to length of service in the cadre of clerks.

They also demanded to issue direction to the respondents to prepare a common seniority list of cadre of clerks/junior assistants irrespective of the source of the recruitment. They said there can’t be two seniority lists in one cadre.

The secretary personnel, in the reply to a legal notice sent by the employees, said the promotion was ad-hoc. The step has been taken to save the posts from abolition, functional requirement and repeated requests of the department concerned to fill up the vacant posts of the senior assistants, said the secretary.

