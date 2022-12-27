 Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers : The Tribune India

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

124 apply for Rs 80.13L incentive from admn in first three months

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers


Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 26

Buyers of electric vehicles will not have to wait for long periods for subsidy as the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for implementation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in the city, has already released Rs 48.36 lakh to 92 of the 124 applicants in the first three months.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Executive Officer, CREST, said the total incentive amounted to over Rs 80.13 lakh for the 124 electric vehicles, including 32 four-wheelers (e-4W), 91 two-wheelers (e-2W) and one three-wheeler (e-3W). The beneficiaries included owners of 17 e-4Ws and 75 e-2Ws. The remaining incentives would be released shortly.

Applications filed

Four-wheelers 32
Two-wheelers 91
Three-wheeler 1
Total 124

Amount disbursed to

Four-wheelers 17
Two-wheelers 75

Vehicles covered

  • Electric bicycle
  • Electric three-wheeler (commercial & passenger)
  • Electric four-wheeler (commercial)
  • Electric car
  • Electric two-wheeler

Eligibility criteria for vehicle owners

  • Claim for sops must be made within three months of purchase
  • EV/hybrid vehicle should be bought in UT and registered with RLA
  • Incentive to be available during policy period i.e. up to Sept 19, 2027

He said the total amount included an early bird incentive over Rs 14.71 lakh.

The UT Administration recently approved the standard operating procedure (SOP) for release of financial incentives under the EV Policy-2022, which was notified on September 20.

Under the scheme, direct incentive is being provided only to those users who purchase new electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles from the UT and get it registered with the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh.

According to the policy, the direct incentive will remain in operation for a policy period of five years or till the time the administration decides otherwise. New buyers who purchase a new electric car or hybrid vehicle between September 20, 2022, and September 19, 2027, will be eligible for direct incentive subject to number of electric vehicles to be incentivised as per the policy. However, the direct incentive will not be applicable to the government sector.

For the grant of direct incentive, listed documents should be submitted to the CEO, CREST, through offline mode initially till the online mode is made operational.

Dalai said the incentives were being released to the beneficiary within 15 working days of acceptance of all documents, subject to availability of funds. A user will forfeit its entitlement for direct incentive if he does not submit a claim, complete in all respects, within three months from purchase of new electric/hybrid vehicle.

He further said in case it was found the applicant had claimed the assistance on the basis of wrong facts, the applicant would have to refund the amount along with 14% per annum compounded rate of interest.

Such individuals would face legal action and be debarred from grant of any incentive/assistance from the UT Administration.

Apart from a complete waiver on registration fee and road tax, the UT has offered incentives in the range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2 lakh for the first 42,000 buyers of e-vehicles of all categories during the policy period. Besides, a special early bird incentive of Rs 2,000 is also given for purchase of e-bicycle and a minimum of Rs 3,500/kWh up to Rs 50,000 for other categories of the vehicles purchased and registered in the first year of the policy period.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
FIFA 2022

‘French didn’t mention this’: Referee responds in unique manner to criticism over Messi’s goal in FIFA World Cup Final

6
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

7
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

8
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

9
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

10
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Development projects in 2 villages inaugurated

No respite from fog for 48 hours

No respite from fog for 48 hours

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

Club workers attacked by miscreants, one hurt

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol, held

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

Civic body surpasses target, collects ~17-cr property tax

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water

MC acts tough on encroachments