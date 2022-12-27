Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 26

Buyers of electric vehicles will not have to wait for long periods for subsidy as the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for implementation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in the city, has already released Rs 48.36 lakh to 92 of the 124 applicants in the first three months.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Executive Officer, CREST, said the total incentive amounted to over Rs 80.13 lakh for the 124 electric vehicles, including 32 four-wheelers (e-4W), 91 two-wheelers (e-2W) and one three-wheeler (e-3W). The beneficiaries included owners of 17 e-4Ws and 75 e-2Ws. The remaining incentives would be released shortly.

Applications filed Four-wheelers 32

Two-wheelers 91

Three-wheeler 1

Total 124 Amount disbursed to Four-wheelers 17

Two-wheelers 75 Vehicles covered Electric bicycle

Electric three-wheeler (commercial & passenger)

Electric four-wheeler (commercial)

Electric car

Electric two-wheeler Eligibility criteria for vehicle owners Claim for sops must be made within three months of purchase

EV/hybrid vehicle should be bought in UT and registered with RLA

Incentive to be available during policy period i.e. up to Sept 19, 2027

He said the total amount included an early bird incentive over Rs 14.71 lakh.

The UT Administration recently approved the standard operating procedure (SOP) for release of financial incentives under the EV Policy-2022, which was notified on September 20.

Under the scheme, direct incentive is being provided only to those users who purchase new electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles from the UT and get it registered with the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh.

According to the policy, the direct incentive will remain in operation for a policy period of five years or till the time the administration decides otherwise. New buyers who purchase a new electric car or hybrid vehicle between September 20, 2022, and September 19, 2027, will be eligible for direct incentive subject to number of electric vehicles to be incentivised as per the policy. However, the direct incentive will not be applicable to the government sector.

For the grant of direct incentive, listed documents should be submitted to the CEO, CREST, through offline mode initially till the online mode is made operational.

Dalai said the incentives were being released to the beneficiary within 15 working days of acceptance of all documents, subject to availability of funds. A user will forfeit its entitlement for direct incentive if he does not submit a claim, complete in all respects, within three months from purchase of new electric/hybrid vehicle.

He further said in case it was found the applicant had claimed the assistance on the basis of wrong facts, the applicant would have to refund the amount along with 14% per annum compounded rate of interest.

Such individuals would face legal action and be debarred from grant of any incentive/assistance from the UT Administration.

Apart from a complete waiver on registration fee and road tax, the UT has offered incentives in the range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2 lakh for the first 42,000 buyers of e-vehicles of all categories during the policy period. Besides, a special early bird incentive of Rs 2,000 is also given for purchase of e-bicycle and a minimum of Rs 3,500/kWh up to Rs 50,000 for other categories of the vehicles purchased and registered in the first year of the policy period.