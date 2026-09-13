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Home / Chandigarh / Property dealer kidnapped from Panchkula, 2 held

Property dealer kidnapped from Panchkula, 2 held

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested Guruharsahai native Vishu Kumar and another person for allegedly kidnapping Panchkula property dealer Ajay Kharbanda (55) and keeping him hostage at a showroom in Zirakpur on September 11. He was rescued by his wife with the help of the police.

According to the police, the victim and his friend left his Panchkula residence around 4.45 pm and reached Royal Estate, Zirakpur, in his car. A motorcycle-borne assailant allegedly waylaid them, following which three vehicles arrived there. The assailants allegedly thrashed Kharbanda, bundled him into an SUV and took him to a showroom in Pabhat, Zirakpur.

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The police have recovered two SUVs used in the crime. Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident may have stemmed from a financial dispute between the two parties, the police said.

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Seven more suspects are under the scanner. A case under the Arms Act has also been registered.

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