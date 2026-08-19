Property dealer stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Mohali

A 38-year-old property dealer was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law and the latter’s friend at his office in Sector 87 here on Tuesday evening over a land dispute.

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The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Alampur village in Bhadson. He was living in Sector 66 with his wife and children.

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Police reportedly found the victim with his throat slit, lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

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According to a statement given to the police by Amandeep’s wife, Ramandeep Kaur, her widowed mother, Swaranjit Kaur, had transferred two kanals of land in Nanumajra, Sector 87, in her name. Amandeep was running a property dealing office there.

Ramandeep told the police that her brother, Pradeep Singh, was upset over the decision to transfer the land to her. On Tuesday, around 5.45 pm, Pradeep and an unidentified friend allegedly reached Amandeep’s office and attacked him, saying that they would not allow their mother’s land to be transferred to him.

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She said the accused chased and attacked Amandeep with knives and rods before fleeing in his SUV.

Ramandeep took her critically injured husband to a private hospital in Sohana, where he died during treatment.

The Sohana police station SHO, Inspector Simarjit Singh, reached the spot and called a forensic team, which collected evidence from the scene.

On the basis of Ramandeep’s statement, the police have registered a murder case against Pradeep Singh and his unidentified accomplice.

The DSP, City-2, Harsimran Singh Bal, said police teams had been formed to conduct raids and arrest the accused. “The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

Sources said the victim, was close to an AAP MLA.

The incident comes against the backdrop of soaring land prices in the area. Land in Sector 87 commands a premium of Rs 4-5 crore per kanal, with GMADA acquiring around 197 to 236 acres in the sector for a major commercial hub in the region.