Property dealers call on Purohit

Chandigarh, December 31
A delegation of the Property Dealers’ Federation of Chandigarh called on UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.
In a memorandum, president Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, chairman JD Gupta and general secretary Amit Jain apprised the Administrator about the problems faced by the public. They demanded that obtaining an NOC should be made optional for property sales.
Regarding property transfer cases, the application is submitted online by the public whereas in many cases, due to old age and not being friendly with the online system, people feel hesitant to apply and many times, they are misguided and feel neglected. The association requested that offline applications should also be accepted.
The members said a committee should to be constituted to re-examine the collector rate here in comparison to those of Panchkula and Mohali. “In a few cases, collector rates are too high in comparison to the market rates,” they said, adding that one member from the federation be included in the committee.
They also demanded the re-introduction of the policy for conversion of industrial plots into commercial as was implemented a few years earlier in Chandigarh. Industrial Area Phase 1 and 2 are not much suitable for industry because of the high rates. The reintroduction of the conversion policy will held make the Chandigarh Industrial Area a commercial hub, comprisiing commercial buildings, malls, hospitals, hotels, food streets etc. The UT Administration will also earn money/revenue on account of conversion charges and vacant spaces lying in the area will be utilised.
