 Property Dispute: CBI court asks accused to appear before Special Judicial Magistrate within 10 days : The Tribune India

Property Dispute: CBI court asks accused to appear before Special Judicial Magistrate within 10 days

Property Dispute: CBI court asks accused to appear before Special Judicial Magistrate within 10 days

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 10

While dismissing an anticipatory bail application being not maintainable, Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, has directed Amardeep Singh Brar, facing the charges of filing an alleged “forged” writ petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case related to a Rs 30-crore house in Sector 5, Chandigarh, to appear before the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, within 10 days as it is the competent court to pass the order as per law.

Brar filed an anticipatory bail application after the CBI submitted the chargesheet against him in the case. The CBI registered the FIR on March 24, 2021 on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court under Sections 120-B, 204, 205, 420, 466, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

House number 17 in Sector 5 here was owned by Sunder Singh, who has two sons and a daughter Veera Sunder Singh, who was known as Priya Rajvansh in the film industry.

AS Sukhija, counsel for the accused, argued that in the present case, a challan has been filed and the offence is pending before the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh. The accused was never arrested at the stage of investigation. Now after filing of chargesheet, the offence being non-bailable, the accused apprehends that if he appears, he may be sent in custody. Hence, he deserves to be released on anticipatory bail.

Narender Singh, public prosecutor for the CBI, argued that the accused, as per the law decided in a similar situation, needs to present himself before the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, and the court is competent to pass an order in the present matter.

After hearing the arguments, the court said “in view of the principle laid down in a related case law, the accused is required to appear before the concerned Magistrate, and that court is competent to pass an order on such appearance. Accordingly, the present bail application at this stage is not maintainable before this court. Further, the accused is directed to appear before the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, within a period of 10 days and the said court is the competent court to pass the order as per law. The present bail application is, as such, dismissed being not maintainable.”

The High Court ordered a CBI probe after Padamjit Singh, a son of Sunder Singh, denied filing a writ petition with a prayer for issuance of a writ directing the respondents to maintain status-quo qua the transfer/mutation of his 50 per cent share in the house. He also denied of sending any such email to the Estate Office, Chandigarh, for not to transfer the property. The alleged “forged” writ petition was filed in response to a direction of the High Court passed on June 12, 2020 to the Estate Office to decide a request of a woman, Pritam Kaur, for the transfer of 50 per cent share of the house in her favour within a period of six weeks. The CBI claims that the ‘vakalatnama’ and accompanying affidavit with the petition filed through advocate did not bear the original signature of Padamjit Singh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire 'hit men to shoot' gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

2
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

3
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

4
Haryana

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

5
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika shares old photo with father

6
Jalandhar

Woman raped for 2 yrs; husband, his 4 friends booked in Phagwara

7
Amritsar

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

8
Delhi

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

9
Punjab QUESTION HOUR

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

10
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber says 'very much not pregnant' after rumours of celebrating pregnancy with Justin Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents ~1.96 lakh crore Budget

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget

No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...

Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant