Property Dispute: CBI court asks accused to appear before Special Judicial Magistrate within 10 days

Chandigarh, March 10

While dismissing an anticipatory bail application being not maintainable, Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, has directed Amardeep Singh Brar, facing the charges of filing an alleged “forged” writ petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case related to a Rs 30-crore house in Sector 5, Chandigarh, to appear before the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, within 10 days as it is the competent court to pass the order as per law.

Brar filed an anticipatory bail application after the CBI submitted the chargesheet against him in the case. The CBI registered the FIR on March 24, 2021 on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court under Sections 120-B, 204, 205, 420, 466, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

House number 17 in Sector 5 here was owned by Sunder Singh, who has two sons and a daughter Veera Sunder Singh, who was known as Priya Rajvansh in the film industry.

AS Sukhija, counsel for the accused, argued that in the present case, a challan has been filed and the offence is pending before the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh. The accused was never arrested at the stage of investigation. Now after filing of chargesheet, the offence being non-bailable, the accused apprehends that if he appears, he may be sent in custody. Hence, he deserves to be released on anticipatory bail.

Narender Singh, public prosecutor for the CBI, argued that the accused, as per the law decided in a similar situation, needs to present himself before the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, and the court is competent to pass an order in the present matter.

After hearing the arguments, the court said “in view of the principle laid down in a related case law, the accused is required to appear before the concerned Magistrate, and that court is competent to pass an order on such appearance. Accordingly, the present bail application at this stage is not maintainable before this court. Further, the accused is directed to appear before the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, within a period of 10 days and the said court is the competent court to pass the order as per law. The present bail application is, as such, dismissed being not maintainable.”

The High Court ordered a CBI probe after Padamjit Singh, a son of Sunder Singh, denied filing a writ petition with a prayer for issuance of a writ directing the respondents to maintain status-quo qua the transfer/mutation of his 50 per cent share in the house. He also denied of sending any such email to the Estate Office, Chandigarh, for not to transfer the property. The alleged “forged” writ petition was filed in response to a direction of the High Court passed on June 12, 2020 to the Estate Office to decide a request of a woman, Pritam Kaur, for the transfer of 50 per cent share of the house in her favour within a period of six weeks. The CBI claims that the ‘vakalatnama’ and accompanying affidavit with the petition filed through advocate did not bear the original signature of Padamjit Singh.