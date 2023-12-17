Property shareholders take out rally in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

The Chandigarh Property Shareholders Welfare Association today organised a car and bike rally to bring awareness regarding the blanket ban enforced by the UT Administration on the sale and purchase of the share-wise residential properties in the city.

Over 250 cars and 100 bikes were part of the rally, which began from the ground opposite Sham Fashion Mall in Sector 34 and passed through markets of Sectors 34, 33, 32, 27, 19, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 38, 37, 36 and 35 and concluded at the starting point.

Members of the Chandigarh Property Consultants Association, the Federation of Sectors Welfare Federation and the Chandigarh Business Council, along with city residents holding residential properties in shares, participated in the rally. Leaders of various political parties like Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Congress and Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, Daman Preet Singh, Prem Lata and Anju Katyal from AAP also took part. The Administration, vide orders issued by the DC on February 9, had stopped the share-wise sale-purchase of property in the city.