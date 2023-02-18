Property tax: 7 Panchkula departments issued notices

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, February 17

The cash-starved MC today issued notices to seven government departments to collect Rs 15.70-crore property tax.

The departments have been served notices under Sections 95 and 130 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1974. These departments will have to deposit the tax within 15 days or face sealing of properties.

The Agriculture and Farmers Development Department, Krishi Bhavan, Sector 21, owes the civic body over Rs 30 lakh in the form of property tax, the HSVP more than Rs 3.43 crore, the Police Department more than Rs 3.01 crore, the Public Health Department more than Rs 1.67 crore, Women and Child Development Department more than Rs 25 lakh and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam more than Rs 6.88 crore.

The MC has to recover a total of Rs 100 crore from government and private property tax defaulters, including 17 institutions which owe it more than Rs 5 lakh each. Many hotels, banks, government offices, gymkhana clubs and petrol pumps have been issued notices to clear dues.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said property tax defaulters would not be spared under any circumstances. The levy was the biggest source of income for the civic body.