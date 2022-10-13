Property tax: Dues not paid, Chandigarh MC chief writes to 10 top officers

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 12

Failure on part of the Punjab and Haryana governments, besides the Chandigarh Administration, to clear their outstanding property tax dues has prompted Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra to shoot off demi-official (DO) letters to 10 top officers of the two states and the UT.

Tax dues are pending for buildings located in the city. They have failed to pay the tax dues despite repeated notices and reminders.

According to the latest figures compiled by the MC, government offices of Punjab and Haryana owe Rs 10.17 crore tax to the civic body. UT’s Chief Engineer alone has to clear Rs 9.30 cr for its various buildings.

Besides, Panjab University owes the highest amount of Rs 22.69 cr. The amount was earlier lesser, but following inspection of the campus, it was revised. Similarly, the PGI owes Rs 11.96 cr to the MC.

Some of these institutions have held discussions over the pending amount and the period for which it is due.

Further, the MC has to recover whopping Rs 148.39 cr tax from various commercial properties, including private, government and others.

On the other hand, the civic body has received Rs 54.76 crore total property tax in the current fiscal i.e. from April 1.

As many as 19,398 commercial tax payees have paid Rs 38.51 crore dues, while 81,272 residential payees had cleared dues amounting to Rs 16.25 crore.