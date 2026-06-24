Property tax interest waiver: Panchkula civic body to hold special camps

The Haryana Government has launched a scheme granting a 100 per cent waiver on the interest accrued on outstanding property tax for the period from 2010-11 to 2024-25. Under the initiative, property owners are required to pay only the principal amount of the outstanding tax, while the entire interest liability will be waived.

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To avail the benefit, citizens must deposit their pending property tax dues and complete the self-verification of their ‘Property ID’ on or before June 30. Appealing to citizens to make the most of this opportunity, Vinay Kumar, Commissioner, Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC), said the scheme was an excellent chance to settle long-pending property tax liabilities. The MC will organise special Property Tax Camps and Mega Camps to facilitate taxpayers and ensure maximum convenience, he added.

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The camps will provide on-the-spot assistance for resolving Property ID-related issues, completing verification formalities and depositing property tax payments. The initiative aims to enable citizens to avail themselves of the interest waiver scheme in a hassle-free manner while ensuring timely settlement of outstanding dues.

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Special Property Tax Camps will be organised by the MC at the Sector-20 community centre on June 27 and at the MDC Sector-5 community centre on June 28. Additionally, special Mega Camps will be held on June 29 and 30 at the MC Office, Sector-4, Panchkula. A large number of officers and staff members will be deployed at the camps to ensure seamless service delivery and to prevent any inconvenience to citizens.

Appealing to all property owners, Municipal Commissioner Kumar urged them not to wait until the last date and instead clear their outstanding property tax dues well in time to benefit from the scheme. He emphasised that the special interest waiver would cease to be available after June 30. “Eligible citizens are advised to visit the designated camps with the required documents, complete the verification of their Property IDs and deposit their outstanding tax dues at the earliest,” he added.